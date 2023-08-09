No stain left behind: how to remove traces of cosmetics from clothes

Many women are aware of the trouble when makeup stains appear on their clothes due to cosmetics. This is especially a problem if the clothes are light in color. However, now there is a simple and effective way to get rid of this unpleasant phenomenon.

The blogger talked about her own tricky life hack that helps to avoid stains on clothes from cosmetics. This was reported in The Sun. This method is to use ordinary hairspray. Her own experience confirms that this trick really works.

The procedure is very simple. To begin with, spray hairspray on the neck of any item you are going to wear. It is important to treat both the inside and outside of the garment. After that, wait for the varnish to dry completely. It will only take a few minutes. When the varnish dries, it will create a protective barrier that will make it impossible for makeup stains to penetrate the fabric.

This method is especially useful for white and light-colored clothes, where makeup stains are particularly visible. Now you can safely wear your favorite clothes and not worry about their appearance after applying makeup.

It's also worth noting that hairspray can be an effective tool in other cases as well. If you want to protect an already worn item from traces of cosmetics, you can apply the varnish to the neck and décolleté, where traces of foundation or powder usually remain. This will help keep your clothes in perfect condition and always look great.

Thus, a tricky life hack using hairspray has proven to be an effective method of protecting clothes from unpleasant traces of cosmetics. Easy to perform, this trick allows women to enjoy applying makeup without worrying about the condition of their clothes.

