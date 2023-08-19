Don't put garlic in the fridge

Garlic that will always remain fresh and aromatic is not a dream but a reality. Scientists and researchers have figured out the best way to store this spice.

UAportal will tell you how to store garlic properly. Many housewives know that garlic is an indispensable spice in cooking, but it is the storage of this plant in urban environments that can be a real problem. Garlic deteriorates and dries quickly, especially when stored in the refrigerator.

The most effective way to store garlic is to use a candle and darkness. Therefore, the best place to store garlic in a city apartment is a dark and dry room with a temperature of 16 to 20 degrees. This can be, for example, a paper bag left on the table.

However, there is still one trick with a candle. You need to burn the end of the garlic where the roots are with fire. This will help it stay fresh for longer. After that, the garlic heads should be placed in a dry container and left in a dark and cool place.

Earlier, we shared how to determine the ripeness of garlic and store it properly to ensure the longevity of the harvest. It is worth knowing that the lower leaves of ripe garlic turn yellow and the head becomes dense and strong.

