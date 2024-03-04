Don't let moles ruin your crop: proven pest control methods

It's time for gardening, but before you plant anything, you should first treat the soil and scare away pests. For example, moles that destroy the garden and eat plants.

The least harmful methods of dealing with these animals are odors that they don't like. UAportal has looked into this issue and will explain to you how easy it is to get rid of all moles on your land.

Effective and humane methods that will help you in the fight against moles

Serum. This is a product that is formed during the preparation of cheese from milk. It can be easily found in any store at a low price. Pour a glass of whey into each hole that the mole has made in your garden. This aroma will drive the rodent away, and it will quickly leave your site.

Garlic and lemon. Another way is to chop a head of garlic and one lemon and sprinkle a little in each pile left by the mole. This method will also force him to leave your garden as soon as possible.

Flowers. Moles cannot tolerate the smell of daffodils, marigolds, and imperial hazel grouse. These plants are very poisonous to pests, so they will not come near the land if these flowers are in your flower bed.

Dill, celery, garlic, onions, and basil will also be useful in the fight against moles, as they also have a strong aroma that scares moles. If you plant these plants along the edges of the plot, you can protect your crops from pests.

