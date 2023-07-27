You won't have any memory: Why you shouldn't sew clothes on yourself

Being late for school and then finding that the whole day has not gone as planned may seem like a strange situation that seems unnatural. But for many people, it can be a reason to rush to make assumptions about evil consequences that stem from some wrong action or behaviour. And so begins a variety of beliefs and superstitions that can accompany our daily activities and decisions.

Where did these superstitions come from? And do they have a basis? Many of them originated in ancient times, when our ancestors lived through times full of faith in the magical powers of nature and the world around us. Medieval Ukrainians believed in mythical creatures, gods and spirits, who, in their view, maintained balance in society and were responsible for human destiny. Uain.press writes about this.

According to our national beliefs, many things and actions can influence our lives. For example, a certain movement that accidentally caused bad consequences can become a "warning sign". Prohibitions against crossing a threshold, sewing clothes together, or whistling in the house come from ancient traditions when these things were associated with dangers and evil spirits. Our ancestors tried to follow such rules, believing that it would contribute to their safety and happiness.

There are other festive rituals that are still observed today. For example, fortune-telling on St Andrew's Day or wreath-making on Ivan Kupala are integral parts of our culture.

The most popular beliefs have well-known interpretations. For example, it is said that you should not pass things over the threshold, as this can lead to a loss of happiness and security. Sewing clothes on yourself, in particular, is considered forgetfulness, and not giving yellow flowers is a sign of separation and deception.

The emergence of the phrase "maiden memory" is associated with the ancient times of Kievan Rus. At that time, sewing and other handicrafts were considered a woman's craft, while men were engaged in obtaining education and developing their intellectual abilities. Women were called forgetful and absent-minded because they often forgot about their household duties when they were fond of needlework.

Thus, when someone sewed clothes on themselves, it was believed that this person would have a "girlish memory", i.e. would be absent-minded and forgetful, like women who were fond of needlework. This phraseology shows that folk beliefs believed in a certain connection between typical female occupations and the level of memory.

It is important to note that such phraseology has a historical context and reflects past perceptions of the roles of men and women in society. These stereotypes about gender roles have now changed, and sewing, as well as any other work, can be equally achievable and respected areas for men and women.

History and traditions are set out in each of these beliefs. They tell us about the once poetic moments of our ancestors' lives and the doubts they had on their way to happiness and understanding.

So, beliefs and superstitions are a fascinating reflection of the cultural heritage and wisdom of our ancestors. These traditions can be interesting aspects of our lives, but experience and knowledge also show us that we need to understand when they can have a real impact on our happiness and when it is better to trust our knowledge and reason.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

