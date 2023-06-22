The 'dark' secrets of all zodiac signs: what they are ashamed to admit

The zodiac sign greatly influences a person's character and life, determining their behavior in everyday life and the path to success. However, astrologers claim that everyone has "dark" secrets that they would like to hide.

Aries need adrenaline and often get involved in conflicts.

Taurus are very inquisitive, which is why they often spy on others and spread gossip.

Gemini has a very specific sense of humor. They often laugh at inappropriate times.

Cancers suffer from tantrums that they cannot cope with.

Leos have a strong belief that they have innate esoteric abilities and consider themselves better than others.

Virgos believe in ghosts and take a strange pleasure in seeing others get into trouble.

Libras, although considered very sensitive, are cruel to their loved ones.

Scorpios are fond of horoscopes and hypnosis, and are interested in everything supernatural.

Sagittarians are prone to ruthlessness and unpredictability. Sometimes they become aggressive.

Capricorns can laugh until they cry at other people's problems.

Aquarius and Pisces love thrills and thrillers.

