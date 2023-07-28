Ukrainians have long been growing potatoes and adding them to many dishes. But not everyone knows about the good neighborhood of this crop with certain plants.

The Sante Plus publication noted that potatoes grow deep in the soil, so the best companions are those that will not interfere with the tuber. However, some root crops can be useful because they help to repel all kinds of pests.

Experts have suggested a list of plants that are best grown next to potatoes:

basil, lettuce, cilantro, parsley, green onions, spinach

beans, peas

cabbage

radish;

chamomile, tansy, thyme, yarrow;

corn

horseradish;

marigolds, petunia, alyssum, catnip.

The main advantages of some of these plants are:

1. Lettuce, spinach, green onions, and radishes are vegetables with shallow root systems that can fill the space between potato plants.

On the other hand, since potatoes are harvested late in the season, prefer to grow vegetables early in the season that will be harvested long before you need to trample the garden to dig up the potatoes.

2. Although it has not been scientifically proven, some gardeners have found that the taste of potato tubers is much better due to the presence of certain plants such as dead nettles, horseradish, and marigolds.

Horseradish also makes potatoes more resistant to pests and diseases.

3. Beans and other legumes are also good companion plants for nitrogen-loving vegetables (such as potatoes) because they increase its level in the soil.

4. As for petunias and alissum, these are flowers that attract beneficial insects to drive certain pests away. Similarly, tansy and coriander repel the Colorado potato beetle.

