The appliance that consumes the most electricity in your home has been named

Household appliances are sometimes energy-intensive and can quickly add up to a large electricity bill. Even if you don't use some appliances every day, your meter will keep ticking over.

According to Sante Plus, using one device can cost you a lot of money. We're talking about the TV, which consumes perhaps the biggest amount of electricity at home.

Which backup device consumes the most energy in your home?

This device is one of the best entertainment tools for the whole family. It is the TV that often runs for hours even when you are not watching it. This device is often used as a background sound when you are home alone by yourself. After a long day at work, nothing could be better than getting cozy on the sofa and watching your favourite TV series.

However, this device consumes a lot of power, especially when it is in standby mode. On average, an LCD TV consumes 241 kWh, while a plasma TV consumes 402 kWh. In standby mode, their consumption drops to 22 kWh.

What is the average consumption of a TV in standby mode?

A TV that is on standby twenty hours a day consumes between 7.3 and 21.9 kWh per year. If you multiply this figure by the number of TVs in your home and other devices such as computers, game consoles and other household appliances, your utility bill can be very high.

How can I avoid increasing my electricity bill while using the TV?

To avoid very high electricity bills, there is a method that will allow you to save money. For example, instead of leaving your TV on standby around the clock, change your habits. Switch off the appliance and disconnect the power cable from the TV. This way you can save a few extra hryvnias.

To make your daily life easier, you can provide an extension cord with an on/off switch and a light indicator. In this case, all you need to do is plug your TV into the extension cord and turn it off with the button.

