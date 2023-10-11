Several more magnetic storms are expected in October 2023, which can affect the health of many people.

According to the forecast, the activity of the Earth's magnetic field will be at the level of two points (small disturbances) from October 13 to 15.

A strong magnetic storm is expected on October 20. It can affect people's mood and health. People with heart problems may experience increased symptoms, and people with high anxiety may have a panic attack.

Another major solar activity is expected on October 25-27.

It should be remembered that the strength of the storms may be slightly higher or lower than expected. According to the current forecast, October 2023 will be relatively calm. However, you need to carefully prepare for these phenomena, as storms usually bring a lot of problems to people.

What not to do during magnetic storms

It is recommended to:

Avoid working with various technical devices.

Do not drive a car even if you are not exposed to the weather.

Avoid activities that require concentration and attention.

Do not use cell phones or computers excessively.

Avoid strenuous physical activity.

How to protect yourself from magnetic storms

To protect yourself from magnetic storms, you can follow these recommendations:

Get more rest.

Drink more fluids.

Eat healthy food.

Give up alcohol and coffee.

Take sedatives if necessary.

If you feel unwell during a magnetic storm, consult a doctor.

