Dangerous days until the end of August: beware of them

August was fruitful for powerful magnetic storms, which sometimes reached 6-7 points out of 10. The geomagnetic situation has now stabilised and calmed down.

According to Meteoagent, on 25 August and 27 August, the Earth will be shaken by meteorological shocks. However, their power will be only 3 points.

On other days in August, solar flares will be less noticeable to people, as their intensity will be 2.

How not to suffer from weather addiction

In an interview with OBOZREVATEL, neurologist and reflexologist Viktor Matsyshyn noted that magnetic storms affect the human nervous system and make it more sensitive. However, there are three main ways to improve your health.

1. Get some rest. The doctor is convinced that on such days, you should go to bed no later than 22:00 and wake up at 6:00-7:00 in the morning. During this time, you can meditate and use other ways to restore your body.

2. Adequate and dosed physical activity. The neurologist recommends starting your day with 10 minutes of exercise, and having 1-2 sports sessions during the week.

On days when magnetic storms are too active, it is better to "do your best" with only 50% of your strength. This load will be the most adequate. The doctor also recommends walking more in the fresh air and doing sports walking.

3. Proper nutrition. The doctor stressed that the diet should be completely balanced.

You should have lunch between 12.00 and 14.00. At this time, you can eat the most high-calorie meal of the day. If you don't feel hungry, you can skip breakfast and dinner. At the same time, it is better not to overeat at night.

If you follow these three basic rules, magnetic storms will not affect you much, and your quality of life will improve significantly.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

