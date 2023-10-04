Measures to improve the thermal insulation of your home can be very effective, especially in the cold season. Even improvised items can help with this.

Read also: The most effective tips for keeping warm in winter without heating

One of these simple and budget-friendly life hacks that can help keep your house or apartment warm was suggested by Express.

To maximize heat retention in the room, you can use a self-adhesive radiator film that is installed behind the radiator. This film is made of foil and has the ability to reflect heat back into the room, preventing it from leaking through the walls. Installing such a film helps to increase the temperature in the room and reduce heating costs.

The main advantage of using foil for insulation is that it is a cost-effective solution. You don't have to spend money on expensive heating systems or heaters. Foil can be easily purchased and installed by yourself, making it affordable for most people. In addition, the cost of this method will be recouped in the future due to reduced utility bills, especially for those who have an autonomous heating system.

Thus, using foil for insulation is not only a simple and budget-friendly way to improve the thermal insulation of your home, but also an effective way to reduce heating costs and keep warm during the cold season.

To recap, we have already written about how to insulate a house on a budget.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!