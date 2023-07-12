Whether you arrive on time for a meeting, keep your promises and stay close to those who are close to you partly depends on your zodiac sign, astrologers say. According to them, among all the natives of the zodiac circle, there are four who are very responsible and can be relied on in any situation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is known for its consistency and reliability. People of this zodiac sign keep their word, they are down-to-earth and attach great importance to stability and security. When a Taurus promises something, you can count on them. Their reliability and strong shoulder to lean on make them valuable friends and colleagues.

Virgo (August 24 - September 23)

Virgo is another zodiac sign that is particularly conscientious and meticulous in everything it does. They are attentive to detail and always work in a structured and organized manner. Reliability is manifested not only in work but also in interpersonal relationships: Virgo is a loyal friend who can always be relied on and is always looking for a solution to any problem.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 20)

Capricorn also has a reputation for being there when you need them. People of this sign are primarily ambitious and disciplined. They set high goals and work hard to achieve them. Their sense of responsibility and fulfillment of their duties make them reliable partners, friends and colleagues. Capricorn is the one who always follows the course and therefore can show you the way even in difficult times.

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Cancer is very caring and loving towards their family and friends. He is always ready to take responsibility and help others. It is not surprising that it is also on the list of the most responsible zodiac signs. You can always rely on him.

