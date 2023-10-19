The top 6 lifehacks to help reduce fuel consumption and save money have been named

There are many ways for Ukrainians to save gasoline. One of such methods is to use the car's built-in economy mode.

Many modern vehicles are equipped with a function that allows you to reduce fuel consumption when traveling in the city or on the highway. However, there are other effective ways as well. Learn more about fuel storage lyfhacks you can learn from the material on OBOZREVATEL.

Saving gasoline - the main methods

Brake less: Before stopping, gradually reduce speed to avoid sharp braking. Cruise control on the highway: Use a cruise control on open roads to maintain a constant speed and save fuel. Weight Reduction: Get rid of unnecessary items in the trunk and maintain proper tire pressure. Observing speed limits: Do not exceed the speed limit as it affects on a fuel consumption. Regular maintenance: Do regular maintenance of your vehicle, change filters and lubrication in time to maintain engine efficiency and conserve fuel.

There are also related "best practices" that experts say are not efective:

Engaging neutral gear while going down a hill. Shifting into high gear as quickly as possible to preserve fuel efficiency. Muffling the engine during traffic jams. Picking up speed slowly to conserve fuel. The belief that the spoiler helps reduce fuel consumption.

