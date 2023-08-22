Named 5 things that should not be cleaned with lemon

Lemon is a great natural cleaning agent, but there are some things you should avoid cleaning with lemon juice. It's possible that some items could be damaged by the citric acid.

Cleaning expert Jolie Kerr talksabout 5 items that can be negatively affected by lemon.

Bleach: Mixing chlorine bleach with lemon juice can lead to the formation of dangerous toxic fumes. This rule also applies to mixing vinegar with chlorine bleach. Always avoid this.

Natural stone: Natural stone surfaces, such as marble, granite, can be damaged by the acid in lemon juice. Do not risk irreparable damage to the stones.

Parquet floors: Lemon juice can damage the seals on hardwood floors, leaving them damaged. The floors may become less resistant to wear and tear. If you spill juice, clean it up immediately.

Brass plating: If the brass-coated item is solid brass, you can use lemon to polish it. However, brass plates react with acid, which can lead to corrosion. Use with caution.

Dark or bright textiles: Lemon juice can remove color from dark or brightly colored textiles, leaving permanent discoloration. Avoid cleaning such textiles with juice.

Always remember that lemon juice can be beneficial, but there are limitations to its use. Follow expert advice to avoid unpredictable consequences.

Earlier, a chemist explained why you shouldn't mix baking soda and vinegar for washing and cleaning surfaces.

