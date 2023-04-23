The 5 most dangerous dog breeds that 'hate' children are named

Children often ask their parents for a four-legged pet. However, before getting a dog, you should consider your child's age and personality. If your children like to cuddle, hug, and pet animals, some dogs don't like this and may not react to affection adequately.

Usually, dog trainers say that a well-mannered dog will never harm the members of the family in which it is raised. However, education is one thing, but it is difficult to guess the character of a four-legged dog at first.

So, if you're getting a dog, you should consider the following breeds that are not very fond of children when choosing a pet:

Dalmatian - these dogs are not easy to train, so you will have to suffer with their upbringing. It is difficult to socialize and control them in time.

Akita Inu and Shiba Inu can be aggressive not only towards children, but also towards cats and other dogs. They are quite reluctant to coexist with them in the same territory. And while Akita Inu or Shiba Inu can be trained not to touch your child, your children's friends may be in danger. These dogs have a very negative attitude towards strangers.

Alabai (Central Asian Shepherd Dog) - these dogs are easy to train, but they will not be happy playing with children. This breed is prone to dominance. Alabai prefers to obey only the owner who knows how to dominate. It is possible, but difficult to train a dog of this breed to react normally to a child. It is easier to teach a child not to touch an Alabai.

In addition, this shepherd is quite slow. For example, the dog may drop a baby and not immediately respond to an adult's command. And even a second's delay can lead to serious problems.

Chihuahua - these dogs do not tolerate small children, and they can be jealous of adult owners. They can show aggression even if the child simply walks up to the father and mother and starts hugging them.

Pekingese - this breed of dog is difficult to train and has a negative attitude towards small children. It demands respect only for itself in every possible way and can be jealous. Its behavior is quite unpredictable. If the dog is irritated, it can bite. A Pekingese will let a child come to him only if he respects him and does not come to him with hugs.

