A budget-friendly way to wash car windows from stains inside

If the car windows often sweat and the glass is covered with a greasy film from the inside, it is worth paying attention first of all to why excess moisture collects in the vehicle. Check for stagnant moisture under the floor mats - if this is the case, you should first dry the car interior and then start wiping the glass from the inside.

Also, moisture may collect in the сar interior due to dirty filters and clogged drainage holes. And also - if excess moisture has accumulated in the noise-insulation coatings, moisture has accumulated.

If you remove the causes of excess moisture in the car interior, you will not have to wash and wipe fogged glass every time.

To wipe the glass in the car interior without leaving traces, you can use the following methods:

Take a microfiber cloth and wipe all the windows well. If, however, after its use, streaks remained, it means that there are condensation residues from oil and fuel on the glass. If you don't want to buy a special tool for removing such streaks, then you can get by with what you already have at home.

For example, you can treat car windows with ammonia. To prepare a homemade detergent, you need to dilute it in water in the proportion of 5 drops of ammonia per 200 ml of water. Wet the cloth with the resulting solution and wash the glass in the car. If you add 200 ml of glycerin to this solution, the glass in the car will stop sweating.

Table salt - apply it to a sponge and wipe the glass.

A mixture of glycerin with alcohol or vodka will clean dirty stains and reduce glass fogging. Use in the following proportions: 10 parts of alcohol and 1 part of glycerin.

Vinegar - diluted in water in a ratio of 1:1 and wipe the glass. This creates a protective film that prevents fogging. Be careful - undiluted vinegar can damage leather and plastic elements in the cabin.

Alcoholic solutions can clean almost any kind of dirt on the inner surface of the glass. It is necessary to prepare the solution correctly - alcohol is diluted with water in a 1:1 or 1:2 ratio. After processing, polish the glass surface with a dry cloth.

