Press just one button: how to charge your phone much faster

As we think about modern smartphones, which are becoming more and more powerful, we must recognize that their battery life does not always meet our needs. Even today, it's very difficult to find a smartphone with a battery that can last all day without recharging.

Read also: How to free up space on your smartphone if it starts to slow down

So when it's time to charge, we want this process to be as fast as possible. Fortunately, there is one simple trick that will help you quickly charge your mobile phone and continue working with it for a long time, according to Santeplus. And all you have to do is press one button.

To quickly charge your phone, you can use the following trick: go to the settings of your smartphone and activate airplane mode. This mode turns off all the functions of the device and allows it to charge without using all its power. In addition, Wi-Fi and mobile data will also be turned off in Airplane Mode, which will help save battery power.

Video of the day

If your phone's battery is almost empty, you can use the Airplane Mode feature. This also turns off all power-hungry apps and allows you to save battery power as you won't receive calls or messages.

If you have scratches and scuffs on your gadget, it's easy to polish the screen of your smartphone or tablet, but you should be careful not to damage it. You can easily remove scratches on your smartphone screen with toothpaste.

Your phone's battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake users make. This causes the components of your gadget to wear out.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!