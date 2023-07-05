They look like mushrooms: how to preserve pickled zucchini for the winter

Many housewives like to experiment with their cooking skills in the summer, especially with fresh seasonal vegetables. In July, when the zucchini harvest is bountiful, it provides a great opportunity to try something new. If you've already cooked Korean-style zucchini or canned a few jars of chili ketchup for the winter, this time you should try pickled zucchini, which tastes like mushrooms.

Read also: Suitable for everyone: a universal recipe for preserving any vegetables for the winter

Ingredients:

Water (0.5 liters);

Sugar (2 tablespoons);

Salt (half a tablespoon);

Vinegar (80 ml);

Vegetable oil (40-50 ml);

Ground black pepper (half a teaspoon);

Zucchini (2 pieces);

Garlic (4 cloves);

Dill (to taste).

For cooking:

Rinse the young zucchini thoroughly under running water and cut them into medium cubes; Prepare the marinade by adding 0.5 liters of water, sugar and salt to a saucepan. Stir until sugar and salt dissolve. Add vinegar. Put the chopped zucchini into the boiling marinade; Stir the zucchini in the marinade and turn off the stove. Cover the pan with a lid and leave the zucchini in this state for 15-20 minutes; After the allotted time, drain the zucchini in a colander or sieve to drain the excess liquid; Peel the garlic, press or chop it finely with a knife. Rinse the dill in running water and chop it on a paper towel to absorb excess moisture. In a separate bowl, combine the garlic, chopped dill, ground black pepper, and vegetable oil. You can add other spices, such as turmeric or chili, if desired; Sprinkle the zucchini with garlic marinade, herbs, spices and serve this appetizing salad that tastes like mushrooms.

Alternatively, you can put the salad in pre-prepared sterilized jars and fill them with the marinade. Sterilize the jars of lettuce on the stove top in a large pot of water for about 30 minutes, then close the lids or seal. Turn the jars upside down until they cool completely (within about a day), and then store the pickled zucchini in a cool and dark place.

Video of the day

Earlier, we wrote about how to properly preserve sorrel for green borscht. We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for battered cucumbers.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!