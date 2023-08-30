Aristocrats' drink: Mimosa cocktail recipe

All aristocrats drank this cocktail before brunch. The recipe was provided by the website Shuba.

Ingredients:

Sparkling brut wine - 75 ml

Orange juice - 75 ml

Ice, cubes - to taste

For decoration

Orange - 1 pc.

Method of preparation:

Mix all ingredients, serve in a champagne glass. Add ice if desired, garnish with an orange slice.

