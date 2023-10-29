It is necessary to create a ''cage'': how to properly prepare hydrangeas for winter

Woody hydrangea bushes are quite hardy, but they should be properly prepared for wintering. Regardless of the climate in which they grow, hydrangeas must be protected from cold and moisture loss.

If winter temperatures dip below 18 degrees frost, you will have to build a hydrangea shelter before the first frost to protect your plants, writes wikihow.com.

In the fall, add compost under your hydrangea bushes to feed them. Compost decomposes slowly, so applying it in the fall will give your plants nutrients in the spring when they need them.

On top of the soil, spread a layer of compost 5.1-7.6 cm thick. Using a rake, gently turn the compost on top of the soil. If the ground is already frozen, spread the compost on top of it. It will break down over the winter and will "feed" the plants in the spring.

Gardeners advise to thoroughly water the plants every few days until the ground freezes. Hydrangeas need enough water to keep them hydrated and healthy.

To prepare the plants for cold weather, water them liberally in late fall. Every 2-3 days, saturate the root part with water and let it gradually sink into the soil to reach the base of the plant. Also - apply mulch in late fall or early winter, or when the ground freezes. Laying mulch while it is still relatively warm may attract rodents.

Place 15-20 cm of mulch around the base of the plant. Hydrangeas need a thick layer of mulch to protect them properly over the winter. Spread the mulch to cover the ground around the base of your plants. Make sure the mulch is at least 15 centimeters high.

Experts also advise building a 'cage' for hydrangeas.

Insert stakes into the ground at a distance of at least 10 cm from the plant. Using a hammer, hammer vertically 4 wooden stakes into the ground on all sides of the plant. The stakes should be placed at least 7.6-10.2 cm from the base of the plant. Drive the stakes at least 10 cm into the ground to make sure they are securely in place. Do not allow the branches of your plant to rest on the stakes.

About a month before the first expected frost, wrap the stakes with burlap to create a "cage" for your hydrangeas. Be sure to choose a plant "cage" material that will allow air to pass through, such as burlap. Twist the material around the outside of the wooden stakes until the circle is closed.

Then attach the fencing material to the stakes with a stapler. Attach the top, middle and bottom of each circle to the breathable material wrapped around it. Place the neck of the stapler directly over the cage material and the wood behind it. Pull the trigger of the stapler to firmly insert the staples into the wood. If you don't secure the material to the wood stakes, heavy snow or wind could blow the cage down.

Next, fill the "cage" to the top with leaves so your plant is completely surrounded. The leaves will protect the hydrangea from the cold without weighing it down or damaging it.

