In Sri Lanka, shamans cancel magic and go on strike over wages

Shamans known for casting curses on pilgrims' enemies have gone on strike at a Sri Lankan temple over a dispute over pay. The Sinigama Devale temple is a small shrine on an islet off Sri Lanka's southern coast.

Daily video

Ritual sacrifice is offered to Devole there, a deity whose duties include pacifying the faithful and inflicting great suffering on their enemies. But the temple's 10 shamans have suspended the ceremony in protest at new rules imposed by the temple administration that drastically reduce their income, The Telegraph reported.

Shamans are entitled to only 30 percent of the cash, gems and jewels exalted to Devolu, compared to the full share they used to receive.

Read also: In the UK, an otter robbed an expensive hotel of $126,000 (video)

The chief shaman of the temple, said the group had requested Devolu to intervene on their behalf, but due to lack of immediate results, the strike was deemed necessary.

"Divine influence takes a little time to work. But god Devol will solve the problem in our favor," said the shaman.

The temple's interim administrator said the strike was unwarranted as the shamans would still earn about N1,240 per month, which is 10 times the average salary of a new employee in the public sector.

Recall, in the Luangwa River in South Africa, a 53-year-old safari guide filmed incredible footage of a fight between an elephant and a crocodile.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!