Ukrainian plane allegedly crashed in Russia: 'pilot' captured by Russians (video)

Russia claims that a "Ukrainian" light aircraft allegedly went down in the Bryansk region. According to the Russians, the pilot survived and was detained.

During interrogation, the man stated that he was allegedly carrying out an "order to check Ukrainian air defence". A number of Russian media outlets reported this with reference to the FSB.

Russian security forces claim that the "Ukrainian pilot" allegedly "tried to hide on the territory of Ukraine", and border guards allegedly recorded a violation of the Russian border.

"The task was as follows: to fly at low altitude behind the presenter and take a picture when the presenter says so," the man says in the FSB video.

The plane landed in a field in the Klinets district. Local residents allegedly spotted it and reported it to law enforcement, after which security forces found the pilot. He allegedly tried to hide in the forest.

The man said that he was a civilian, but the Russian Federal Security Service believes that the pilot was actually engaged in reconnaissance. The Russians claim to have found an assault rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest "sprinkled on the ground".

Earlier, an engine factory caught fire in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. The plant produces engines for various Russian military equipment, including nuclear complexes.

