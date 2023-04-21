In Russia, a drunk driver overturned a truck with S-400 air defense systems worth 13 billion rubles (photo)

Near Tula in Russia, a truck driver lost control of a tractor and overturned an S-400 air defense missile system in a ditch. It happened on the M2-Crimea highway.

Local media reports that the accident occurred near the village of Prudne. The complex with long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missiles miraculously did not detonate. The cost of the damaged transport is about 13 billion rubles (almost 160 thousand dollars).

Read also: "Cotton" was heard in Belgorod and Kursk at night: thermal power plants were damaged (video)

Video of the day

"The military vehicle with the SAM was moving as part of a convoy of 8 unescorted tractors. A truck driven by a 33-year-old contractor fell behind the convoy, then drove off the road and overturned. The truck collapsed directly onto the missiles, but fortunately, the ammunition was not activated," the statement said.

The media reports that the 33-year-old driver, a contract soldier, was drunk at the time of the accident, with 0.337 mg/l of alcohol in his blood. He broke his arm as a result of the accident. The media also reported that the truck's brakes broke. The truck was left at the scene of the accident under police and military guard.

As a reminder, on the night of April 21, a Su-34 fighter jet suffered an "abnormal release of an aircraft munition" in Belgorod, Russia, during a combat mission - the munition that was supposed to be dropped on Ukraine fell in the middle of the street and exploded.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!