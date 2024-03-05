While vacationing on a beach in England, a family discovered ancient dinosaur footprints. Eight footprints appeared on the Sussex coast after waves and rain washed away the sand covering the rocks.

This was reported by The Argus. The incredible discovery was made by Vicky Ballinger and her daughters, Lila and Immy, who were walking along Bexhill Beach.

"It's really exciting to see these amazing footprints that my kids and I found while walking. They were thrilled to be able to see a dinosaur footprint and walk where a prehistoric creature walked. Perhaps it was an iguanodon," Vicki said.

The rocks where Bexhill is located were formed about 140 million years ago and preserve the remains of dinosaurs that once lived in this area.

For a long time, the remains of various prehistoric reptiles have been discovered in this area, including an iguanodon, megalosaurus, baryonyx, polacanthus, and a tooth of a velociraptor-type animal. Most of them can be seen in the Bexhill Museum.

In January, four new iguanodon tracks were also found in the same area, believed to be about 130 million years old.

The Bexhill Museum's website reports that the fossils found here have been identified as iguanodon remains for the most part.

"Bexhill is known for the fossilized dinosaur footprints that can sometimes be seen on the beach, most of which are attributed to iguanodon tracks. The remains of an armored herbivorous dinosaur, Gileosaurus, a carnivorous megalosaurus, and Barionix, as well as fragments of other small dinosaurs, were also found," the museum's website reports.

