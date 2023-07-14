A group of international researchers has discovered mysterious, inconspicuous symbols on an artifact found on Easter Island. This discovery was made possible through the use of computer scanning.

The first scan was performed on a unique commemorative plaque that was brought from Easter Island and is in the collection of the Berlin Ethnographic Museum.

During the study, a three-dimensional model of the artifact was created, which was already quite mysterious in itself.

The plaque is about 1 meter long, made of wood and shaped like an Australian boomerang.

No one realized that there were symbols on the surface of the artifact until a computer scan was performed and a three-dimensional model was created. They were not visible to the naked eye.

Currently, deciphering this text (if it can be called a text at all) is impossible.

The researchers only assume that the artifact may be rongorongo, a common name for wooden plaques with writings of the indigenous inhabitants of Easter Island. Only 23 such artifacts have survived to this day.

In addition to all the difficulties associated with deciphering, the fact that the surface of this artifact is severely damaged complicates the task. Less than 10% of all the characters have survived because of the long stay in the cave, where the plaque deteriorated. In addition, various insects and other organisms contributed to the destruction.

Given the poor condition of the artifact, the researchers scanned it with great care and then created a three-dimensional model. During further research, they operated exclusively with the resulting three-dimensional model.

