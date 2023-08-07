Hidden image found in a painting by a famous Belgian artist (photo)

A hidden image was discovered in the painting "The Fifth Season" by the famous Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte. It was discovered when the oil on canvas painting, painted in 1943, was subjected to infrared reflectography.

According to The Guardian,experts from the National Museum of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels found out that Magritte's painting contains a portrait of a woman. It is believed that he painted his own wife.

"The painting The Fifth Season depicts two men in hats holding picture frames under their armpits. It is likely that the image of a woman underneath the painting represents the artist's wife, Georgette. She was Magritte's muse and was a saleswoman in the art store where he bought paints," the publication writes.

The found portrait will be included in the upcoming book "René Magritte: The Artist's Papers," to be published by the Getty Conservation Institute in Los Angeles. This discovery will be an additional incentive for further research and study of the work of this outstanding artist.

