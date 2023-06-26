More artifacts found at the bottom of the Kakhovka Reservoir, including mammoth bones (photo)

After the Russians blew up the hydroelectric dam, the Kakhovka Reservoir became shallow. Now it looks like a desert in some places.

Now, local residents, or "black archaeologists," have begun to find various artifacts in this area. Among them are items from the Second World War and the Paleolithic period.

According to the BBC, mammoth bones were found at the bottom of the reservoir. Historian and archeologist, former director of the Khortytsya reserve Maksym Ostapenko told the publication that weapons, Cossack boats, ancient jewelry, remains of ancient settlements and burial grounds can be found in the soil.

According to him, the middle of the Velykyi Luh (the area between modern Nikopol and Enerhodar) is an area where Scythian kings could have been buried.

One of the local residents told the BBC that he found "something that looks like a mammoth jaw or a southern fossil elephant" at the bottom of the shallow reservoir. Historians examined the image of the find and agreed that the remains could belong to prehistoric animals.

Meanwhile, the Khortytsya reserve representatives said that during daily inspections of the territory, "many previously flooded objects and artifacts are discovered."

"Not all of the objects we are currently finding are of historical value, but some of them need to be immediately transferred to the museum's collections or urgent archaeological research. Yesterday, during a regular survey of the coastline, the remains of wooden boats of the 20th century were discovered, but for people without special knowledge, ancient boats and their remains will look the same," the statement said.

Experts say that each find requires a thorough examination. This is what they are doing.

As a reminder, in the village of Pokrovske, located in the Nikopol region, local residents found the remains of the Pokrovske Sich Church, an old cemetery, and the remains of World War II soldiers.

