2-3 hours more: how to increase MacBook battery life

Apple MacBooks are a popular line of laptops that have proven to be reliable and functional devices. However, like any battery, your MacBook battery needs some care to ensure it lasts for a long time. Here are some tips on how to care for your MacBook battery.

Energy saving parameters

To extend the battery life of your MacBook, you can use the power-saving options in macOS. Here's how to do it:

Open System Preferences on your MacBook;

Go to the Battery section.;

Click on the information icon "i" next to the battery status;

Turn off the "Optimize charging" and "Manage battery life" options;

Tap the Done button.

Lock screen

Another way to save battery power on your MacBook is to set the time after which the display turns off when you're not using your computer. Here's how to do it:

Open System Preferences on your MacBook;

Go to the Lock screen section;

In the right panel, set the desired time after which the display turns off during battery power when it is not in use;

Close System Preferences.

Geolocation

Some apps may use your geolocation data in the background, which can consume your MacBook's battery. However, you can turn off this option if it's not necessary for the app to work. Here's how to do it:

Open System Preferences on your MacBook;

Go to the "Privacy and Security" section;

Click Geolocation;

Select the apps for which you want to disable the location permission.

It's worth noting that disabling geolocation services may have less of an impact on power consumption compared to iOS.

Update to the latest software version

Apple regularly releases macOS software updates that include laptop and battery optimizations. That's why it's important to install the latest versions of macOS to keep your MacBook battery running efficiently.

Screen brightness and keyboard backlight control

A bright screen and keyboard backlight can consume a significant amount of battery power. Therefore, it is recommended that you reduce the screen brightness to an optimal level and turn off the keyboard backlight when not in use.

Using sleep and hibernation mode

MacOS has built-in sleep and hibernation modes that help you use battery power efficiently. Sleep mode turns off certain features when your MacBook is idle, while Hibernate lets you keep your MacBook running all day while using minimal battery power.

Comfortable temperature

Temperature affects MacBook battery life. Apple recommends that you use your MacBook at a comfortable temperature because high or low temperatures can affect battery life. Do not leave your MacBook in the open sun, in a hot car, or in a cold room for long periods of time, as this can shorten battery life.

Closing unnecessary programs

Running apps can consume MacBook battery power even when they're not active. It's recommended that you close unnecessary apps, especially those that use a lot of resources, such as graphics or video processing.

Disabling Unnecessary Features Your MacBook has a variety of features, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, keyboard backlight, and more, that can be turned off when not in use. Disabling unnecessary features can help extend the battery life of your MacBook for a longer time.

Following the correct charging procedure

Apple recommends that you follow the correct charging procedure for your MacBook battery. Regularly fully discharging and recharging the battery can help keep it running efficiently. It's not recommended that you leave your MacBook battery discharged for extended periods of time, as this can reduce its life. It is also recommended that you avoid completely discharging the battery to zero, as well as overcharging it.

