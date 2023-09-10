You can double the yield: how to care for an apple tree in September

After a successful apple harvest, gardeners must pay special attention to the care of their apple trees if they want to produce beautiful and tasty fruit in large quantities in the future. Caring for apple trees in autumn is an extremely important step in this process.

Experts have given some advice to gardeners who want their apple trees to always produce a good harvest. There are only a few steps to follow, namely:

Removal of crop residues:

After the apples are harvested, it is important to remove all crop residue, including damaged and rotten fruit, as well as broken branches and fallen leaves. This will help prevent the spread of harmful insects and diseases.

Preparation of the barrel circle:

Video of the day

To prepare the tree trunk circle for winter, dig it up and remove any material that could cause disease or be a place for harmful insects. It is usually advised not to dig up the soil within a radius of 15-20 cm of the trunk, but only to loosen it.

Mulching:

After preparing the trunk circle, mulch it with pine needles, sawdust, wood shavings, hay, straw, peat or compost. This will help maintain moisture in the soil and prevent evaporation.

Additional nutrition:

To improve soil quality and ensure fertility, use organic compost by spreading it under the tree trunk. However, do not forget about mineral and organic fertilisers, which may also be necessary for trees.

Read also: Summer house residents named five vegetables that can be planted now and harvested before frost

Watering:

Even after harvesting, don't forget to water your apple trees, especially during dry periods. Remember to reduce the amount of water you use to prevent new shoots from growing before winter.

Pruning apple trees:

Autumn is the ideal time to prune apple trees, during which you should remove damaged, diseased branches.

Protection against diseases and pests:

Do not forget to protect apple trees from diseases and pests with the help of special preparations.

Proper care of apple trees in autumn contributes to their health and a large harvest in the future. It should be remembered that regardless of the season, gardeners should always be attentive and vigilant to enjoy delicious apples and beautiful apple trees.

Earlier, we told you what you need to know about plants that should not be grown with tomatoes, as this can attract pests, reduce nutrients, or make tomatoes sick.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!