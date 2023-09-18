Is it possible to drink rainwater: a scientific point of view

Rainwater may be safer than tap water. However, this does not mean that rainwater should be drunk.

According to ScienceNotes, most rainwater is perfectly safe. Rainwater is only as clean as the container it is collected in.

It is noted that only rain that "fell directly from the sky" can be collected for drinking. If the raindrops have run off plants and trees, such water is not suitable for consumption.

Scientists say that boiling and filtering rainwater makes it even safer to drink.

"All rain, everywhere on the planet, now contains unhealthy levels of PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) and microplastics, but most tap water also contains these substances," the experts added.

When not to drink rainwater

Rain passes through the atmosphere before falling to the ground, so it collects dust, pollen and pollutants in the air. This is usually not a big problem, as you breathe in these particles anyway. However, you should not collect rainwater in areas near factories, chemical plants or power plants.

Rainwater that is safe to drink

Most rainwater is reported to be safe to drink. In fact, most of the world's population drinks rain. Levels of dirt, pollen, mould and other contaminants are low - possibly lower than in tap water.

Making rainwater safer

Two key steps you can take to improve the quality of rainwater are to boil it and filter it. Boiling kills most pathogens. A simple filtration through a coffee filter removes dust, pollen and insect pieces.

How to collect rain for drinking water

How you collect rainwater is important. Collect rain directly from the sky in a clean bucket or bowl. Ideally, use a disinfected container or one that has been washed in the dishwasher. Leave the rainwater for at least an hour to allow the heavy particles to settle to the bottom, or run the water through a coffee filter to remove debris. Although not necessary, cooling rainwater slows the growth of most microorganisms it may contain.

