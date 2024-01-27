Will it be possible to legally pay off mobilization: What is proposed in the Rada

Ukraine is under martial law, which means that men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be mobilized. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing a bill to change the approach to reservations for people liable for military service.

Daily video

In particular, MPs propose to introduce a monthly payment that will guarantee a deferral from mobilization. This was reported by Forbes.

The co-author of the bill, MP Dmytro Natalukha, said that it is proposed to provide the opportunity to book employees for all enterprises, not just the critical ones on the government's list. However, several conditions must be met.

In particular, the company must work "on white" and pay taxes. An option is being considered to add a fixed rate of UAH 20 thousand for each booked employee to the 1.5% military fee.

It will be possible to book up to half of the employees liable for military service. The publication added that 538 thousand men, including civil servants and employees of military administrations, are currently registered in Ukraine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!