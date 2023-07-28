Can protect against cancer: how to choose the right sunscreen

Summer days require special attention to our skin, as constant exposure to UV radiation can lead to various problems: wrinkles, sunburn and even skin cancer. One of the key elements of summer skin care is a properly selected sunscreen that will provide reliable protection.

This was reported by Channel 24. It was noted that sunscreen should be used regularly to protect against the harmful effects of the sun.

Thus, to begin with, you should consider your own characteristics and allergic reactions to various ingredients to avoid using creams that may cause irritation or allergic reactions. You should also pay attention to the composition of the product to make sure that it does not disrupt the body's hormonal balance.

Video of the day

Read also: Symptoms and causes of sun allergy

The most important indicator of the effectiveness of a sunscreen is its sun protection factor (SPF). For daily protection against normal ultraviolet radiation, it is recommended to use a cream with an SPF of 15 or higher. However, most dermatologists advise choosing products with an SPF of 30 or higher for more effective protection.

When applying sunscreen, it is important to remember to apply enough cream to cover all exposed areas of the skin. Even if you spend the day at home, ultraviolet rays can penetrate through windows, so it is recommended to apply the cream daily.

When choosing a sunscreen, it is important to pay attention to its composition and the presence of active ingredients, such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide and avobenzone, which provide effective protection against UV rays. However, you should avoid creams with vitamin A, as they can increase the risk of tumours.

In addition, the choice of sunscreen form is a matter of personal preference. In particular, products can be presented in the form of a spray, lotion or cream, so everyone can find the option that best suits their needs.

Earlier, we told how to make homemade natural and safe sunscreen at home.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!