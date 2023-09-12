Can harm the skin: why you can't wash your body with hair shampoo

Many of us have faced a situation at least once in our lives when the lack of shower gel unexpectedly complicates the process of taking a bath or shower. At such moments, many people decide to use hair shampoo. It would seem that it also foams and may be great for cleansing the skin of the body. However, experts emphasize that you should refrain from using hair shampoo instead of shower gel, reports Ukr.Media.

Let's start by discussing why you shouldn't apply shampoo to your body skin. The reason is that the shampoo composition can be quite aggressive. It is designed to deal with more oily and dirty hair. Therefore, shampoos contain more active ingredients that may be too strong for delicate skin.

In addition, you should consider the purpose of the shampoo itself. For example, some shampoos are designed to preserve the color of dyed hair and create a protective barrier for the hair to keep the dye in. This is beneficial for the hair, but can be harmful to the skin as it can clog pores and cause irritation.

Video of the day

The same goes for anti-dandruff shampoos. They may have a cooling effect on the scalp, but on the body, they will cause irritation and dryness.

How shampoo affects body skin: If you decide to use hair shampoo instead of shower gel once, it may not harm your skin. However, constant use of body shampoo can lead to dry skin, and even using a body moisturizer will not help restore its normal condition.

Read also: How to wash your hair properly to make it shine: top 2 life hacks

In addition, hair shampoo can disrupt your skin's normal pH level, which can lead to various problems such as dryness, irritation, and even rashes.

Using shower gel to wash your hair is also not ideal. Shower gel is not always effective in cleaning your hair from heavy dirt, and you may need to wash your hair repeatedly throughout the day. In addition, shower gel does not contain special hair care ingredients that moisturize and strengthen hair, so your hair can become dry and brittle.

As a reminder, we've already written about what to add to your shampoo to improve your hair condition.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!