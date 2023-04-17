A new wave of terror may begin: a psychic named the dates when the Russian Federation will strike Ukraine

Russian troops may shell Ukraine on the International Day of Remembrance of the Chornobyl disaster - April 26. In addition, another dangerous period will be in May.

Psychic Max Gordeev stated this to UNIAN. "The whole week from May 1 to 9 there is a possibility of shelling. The occupiers want to "launch" something, but I think they will be busy with something else. That is, terror is possible these days, but it will not be large-scale," the psychic emphasized.

He added that the Ukrainian military will be able to liberate part of the occupied territories in 2023. In particular, the Armed Forces will have a chance to dislodge the invaders from the Kherson region and reach Mariupol.

As reported by UAportal, clairvoyant and psychic Valery Shatilovych said that Ukraine will receive many victories in 2023, but there will be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the resolution of the issue will take years.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that the threat of invasion from Belarus will occur in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary maneuver. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, the Armed Forces will destroy almost all of the Russian mobilized.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only in the event of a complete defeat of the occupiers, further aggression by the Kremlin can be avoided. If the Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on the surrender of the Russian Federation will take place as early as 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops will not dare to attack the city again, they no longer have anything to conduct offensive actions in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of the bridges literally cut off their way back.