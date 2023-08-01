Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by drones again: Moscow City was hit (photos, video)

On the night of Tuesday, August 1, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked the Moscow City towers for the second time in a week, a business district located in the Russian capital where the Ministry of Economic Development is located.

According to Russian Telegram channels, several drones attempted to enter Moscow but were shot down by air defense systems.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of the city, said that one of the UAVs flew to the same tower in the City district as the last time. The façade at the 21st floor level and the glazing on the area of 150 square meters were damaged. According to the mayor, no injuries were reported.

The attack hit the 21st floor of the Moscow City IQ-quarter tower, which reportedly houses the Russian Ministry of Economic Development. Traffic on Testovskaya Street in the Moscow City district, where the Ukrainian drone went down at night, is not blocked. On Sunday, after a similar incident, it was restricted for several hours.

The French Ministry of Defense commented on the incident, saying that Ukrainian UAVs tried to attack targets in Moscow, but two of them were destroyed over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsky districts of Moscow region. The third UAV crashed on the territory of the Moscow City non-residential building complex.

As a result of the incident, Vnukovo airport temporarily suspended its operations, and aircraft were redirected to other airports, Moscow emergency services reported.

Meanwhile, the emergency services told TASS that air defense systems shot down one drone in the Moscow region.

As a reminder, on the night of July 30, several explosions occurred in Moscow. Eyewitnesses reported damage to the Moscow City skyscraper at 10c2 Presnenskaya Embankment, which houses the offices of several Russian ministries and agencies.

