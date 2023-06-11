A powerful weapon against the "Shahed": General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows "Viktor" anti-aircraft system (video)

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev told about how the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using Czech Viktor anti-aircraft systems to protect Ukrainian skies from enemy UAVs.

Read also: "Went to Kobzon's concert": artillerymen effectively destroyed a mortar and occupants' fortifications (video)

The Viktor is a Czech-made 14.5 mm twin anti-aircraft machine gun mounted on the chassis of a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck. The number of rounds of ammunition in the module is 300, which are loaded and 300 additional rounds that are transported.

The Victor 14.5 mm anti-aircraft machine gun on the mobile unit has both day and night sights, and its effectiveness in hitting air targets reaches 2 kilometers.

Video of the day

Viktor's main task is to combat aerial threats such as Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

"The Viktor anti-aircraft systems are easy to maintain and maneuverable, easy to conceal at the firing position, and the rate of fire of about 600 rounds per minute allows for reliable engagement of air targets at long distances. In combination with a thermal imaging sight and a collimator targeting device, it is a very powerful weapon against the Shahed," writes Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

Earlier, the 3rd Assault Brigade reported that a unit of the 57th Brigade of the Russian Federation and Russian militants from Storm Z were defeated in the Bakhmut sector. The enemy lost about 30 militants, and four dozen Russians became incapacitated. Russian ammunition depots, enemy tanks and artillery, were also destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!