Marines of the 36th Brigade eliminate occupants' special forces near Avdiivka (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to strike at the occupiers in the Avdiivka sector. In particular, the Ukrainian defenders managed to defeat the Russians from the Storm special forces.

Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi were engaged in eliminating the enemy. This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page.

"The next part of the video about how the marines eliminated the Russian special forces 'Storm' near Avdiivka. 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinskyi and 503rd Separate Marine Battalion did a great job," the post reads.

Video of the day

The video shows the Ukrainian military striking at the location of the occupiers. For this purpose, grenades are dropped from a drone into the trenches of the Russians and on enemy equipment.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the occupiers is not disclosed for security reasons.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military conducted a series of successful counterattacks near Bakhmut and "crushed" the enemy. Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade were engaged in eliminating the enemy.

