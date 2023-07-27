Moment of Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia caught on video

An Mi-8 helicopter carrying 16 passengers crashed in the Altai Republic of Russia. Preliminarily, the cause of the crash was that the helicopter hit electrical wires.

Russian media reported that a Mi-8 helicopter of Altai Avia hit electrical wires during an approach to land in the village of Tungur, Ust-Koksinsky district, and fell and caught fire. Six people died in the crash.

"10 people were injured, three of them in serious condition, with 90% of their bodies burned," the media reported.

The pilots were also injured in the crash - one in serious condition and two others with moderate injuries.

According to the Russian aviation authorities, there were tourists on board. The flight was being operated to transport a tour group. There were 3 crew members and 13 passengers on board.

The moment the helicopter crashed was caught on video:

As a reminder, on 17 July, a Su-25 aircraft crashed into the water in Yeysk, Russia, in front of holidaymakers, and the pilot ejected but did not survive.

