У Сполучених Штатах Америки пасажири літака в аеропорту Літл-Рок чекали на закінчення грози, щоб вийти з повітряного судна та рушити до термінала. Раптом у літак, де перебували люди, вдарила блискавка.

This moment was caught on video. According to unilad.com, the incident occurred in the US state of Arkansas.

The video shows a lightning strike twice on an American Eagle aircraft. At the time, the liner was filled with passengers. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

Video of the day

See also: The video shows the moment when lightning struck one of the world's largest aircraft, the Airbus Beluga

"The crew stopped the plane on the runway to wait out the weather and head to the disembarkation point. At that moment, lightning struck the airliner. Almost immediately, the second discharge hit the tail of the plane," the newspaper writes.

After the incident, the plane proceeded to the disembarkation point.

As a reminder, in India, a pilot had to stop a Delhi-Bangalore plane in an emergency when a turbine caught fire while climbing. Passengers of the plane filmed the moment of the fire.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!