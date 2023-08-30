Can break up lovers: what not to give for a wedding

According to popular belief, some gifts can have negative consequences. Some things are called dangerous and should be avoided, especially when it comes to wedding gifts.

This was reported by Pixel. It was noted that some gifts can worsen relationships, leading to breakups and wedding cancellations.

What not to give to your significant other for a wedding:

Shoes: According to the signs, you can give shoes or boots to your soul mate when the couple is in a permanent relationship. However, if a young man gives shoes to his girlfriend before the wedding, it can lead to a possible breakup.

Watches: According to popular belief, a watch can damage a relationship due to associations with the imminent approach of death. Some signs emphasise that a woman should not give a watch to a man, as this can cause serious problems.

Scissors: Sharp objects such as scissors should be avoided, according to the signs. After all, they can provoke quarrels and conflicts between people.

It's worth remembering that the importance of a gift lies not only in its material value but also in its symbolic meaning for the relationship between lovers.

Gifts can bring not only joy but also negative energy. Some completely innocent items can take away a person's beauty, health and material wealth. We've told you what 5 things to cross off your gift list.

