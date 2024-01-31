The government has submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada on the process of mobilization, military registration, and military service. It also includes a provision for the mobilization of women.

The draft law stipulates that women who are registered with the military can be called up for military service or engaged to perform work to ensure the defense of the state in wartime only if they voluntarily agree.

In peacetime, women can be recruited for military service and service in the military reserve only voluntarily.

The draft law also proposes to expand the list of women subject to military registration. It includes women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military specialty defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense.

Changes proposed by the government in the draft law:

Women who are fit for military service for health reasons and age, and who have graduated from vocational, professional or higher education institutions and have obtained a medical or pharmaceutical specialty, are subject to registration for military service;

In peacetime - when martial law is not in force - women can be enlisted for military service and service in the military reserve only voluntarily (under a contract);

Women who are registered with the military can be called up for military service or engaged to perform work to ensure the defense of the state in wartime on a voluntary basis;

Women who have a specialty and/or profession related to the relevant military specialty specified in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense and who are fit for military service for health reasons and age, except as specified in paragraph one of this part, are registered for military service at their request.

