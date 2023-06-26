The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported significant successes of the Defense Forces in Tavria direction.

In his Telegram channel, he said that the Defense Forces are steadily advancing: "There are already liberated territories and our movement continues."

According to Tarnavskyi, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times and fired 450 times over the past day. However, the missile and artillery units of the Tavria Defense Forces performed up to a thousand firing missions during the day.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Rivne in Donetsk region

Video of the day

As a result, "over the past day, enemy losses in killed and wounded amounted to almost four companies. 15 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed."

The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to destroy 4 enemy armored personnel carriers, two "Supercam" drones, a 2C3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and vehicles. An enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive has already begun in certain areas.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!