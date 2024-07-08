On the morning of July 8, 2024, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile attack on several major cities in Ukraine. The missiles attacked Dnipro, Kyiv, and Kryvyi Rih.

The Russian Ministry of Defense was particularly cynical about the strikes, in particular on the capital of Ukraine, where a missile hit the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. The toxicology department, where seriously ill children were undergoing dialysis, was destroyed.

The Russian Defense Ministry justified the destruction by saying that it was allegedly caused by Ukrainian air defense after repelling Russian strikes, and the Kremlin called the reports of the destruction of the children's hospital "hysteria."

Statement of the Russian Defense Ministry on the July 8 attack on Kyiv. Source: t.me/mod_russia

"Strike objectives achieved. The targeted objects have been hit. This morning, in response to the Kyiv regime's attempts to damage Russian energy and economic facilities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range precision weapons against the military industry of Ukraine and air bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry says that the statements "about Russia's alleged deliberate missile strike on civilian objects are absolutely untrue."

Russians on social media are openly rejoicing in the deaths in Ukraine. In particular, in one of the publics, Z-patriots published a photo of sick little patients of Okhmatdyt with their mothers and suggested a second strike with Daggers.

Russians rejoice at Russia's strikes on children. Source: Screenshot

We would like to add that according to the SBU, the enemy hit Okhmatdyt with an X-101 cruise missile.

Eyewitness videos confirm that it was not debris or an air defense missile that hit the children's hospital, but a Russian munition.

