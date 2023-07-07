A millionaire has developed a formula that helps to win a lot of money in lotteries

American Richard Lustig, originally from Orlando, Florida, became a millionaire thanks to his success in state lotteries. Between 1993 and 2010, he won seven top prizes totalling $1,052,205.

His biggest win was $842,152, which he received in 2002.

Read also: Woman checked spam and won $3 million in the lottery

In the early years of his participation in lotteries, Lustig played every day, but without success. Later, he developed a formula that, in his opinion, increases the chances of winning. It was reported by the Daily Star.

The man began to systematically record and analyse data on his winnings and those of other people. Using this formula, he managed to win seven times.

Video of the day

One of Lustig's recommendations is to avoid choosing computer-generated Quick Pick numbers. He believes that such numbers have lower chances of winning. He also advises avoiding using birthdays when choosing numbers, as it is a popular option used by many people.

Lustig also recommends learning "good" numbers and sticking with them. He emphasizes that winning combinations usually include these numbers. In addition, he advises to play constantly, remember to participate in the lottery, and spend money wisely that you can afford to lose.

Recently, Donald Pittman, a resident of Newport, North Carolina, USA, won the top prize of $200,000 in the lottery. In his story about the victory, the man admitted that he managed to purchase the winning ticket thanks to his mother's superstition about his left hand.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!