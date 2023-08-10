Bear in the US disrupts a wedding when it breaks in for dessert (video)

A bear appeared at a wedding in Colorado, attacking a dessert table that was placed in a festive tent. The incident in Boulder County was caught on video.

According to upi.com, the animal dispersed wedding guests Kaylin McRossi-Martinez and Brandon Martinez when it decided to join the celebration.

It is noted that the couple planned a quiet ceremony of exchanging vows, but the weather decided to add its surprises and monsoon rains began. So the ceremony was held in a tent.

When the celebration was in full swing, guests and the newlyweds surrounded the dessert table with a variety of confectionery. Suddenly, a huge bear burst into the tent, climbed onto the table and started eating the sweets.

"Our wedding was made even brighter by a bear who unexpectedly appeared and tasted our desserts," groom Brandon Martinez said.

The bride, Kaylin McRossi-Martinez, said that this unforgettable wedding was an important reminder that life does not always go according to plan, but it is crucial to be able to enjoy and share joy even in the most unexpected circumstances.

