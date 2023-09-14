Do-it-yourself skin rejuvenation mask: a budget-friendly option

Rice is not only a tasty and healthy cereal but also an excellent natural skincare product. Rice mask contains many useful substances that help rejuvenate and moisturise the skin.

Useful substances contained in rice:

Ceramides are proteins that help retain moisture in the skin.

B vitamins help improve complexion and stimulate cell regeneration.

Amino acids help strengthen the skin and make it more elastic.

Folic acid helps protect the skin from damage.

Read also: The natural magic of healthy skin: recipes for face masks made from improvised ingredients at home

Recipes for rice face masks:

Video of the day

Rice mask with honey and milk

This mask will help moisturise and soften the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of rice flour

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of milk

How to prepare:

Mix rice flour, honey and milk until smooth. Apply the mask to clean face and neck skin. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes. Wash off the mask with warm water.

Rice mask with fruit or vegetables

To add additional nutrients to the rice mask, you can add fruits or vegetables. For example, you can add a chopped banana, kiwi, apple, carrot, potato or cucumber to the mask.

Tips for using rice face masks:

Masks are best applied to skin that has been previously cleansed of make-up and impurities.

For best results, masks should be applied to the skin 1-2 times a week.

After washing off the mask, apply a moisturiser.

Rice masks are a simple and effective way to rejuvenate your skin. They not only help to smooth out wrinkles but also improve the complexion and make the skin more elastic.

It's worth remembering that some products can help you stop aging and stay younger longer. Thanks to useful microelements and vitamins, they will have a great impact on human health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!