Margot Robbie to produce live-action ‘The Sims' movie based on iconic video game

Fresh off "Barbie"'s success, the actress has turned her attention to another popular franchise as her LuckyChap Entertainment company—which she co-founded with her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr—is attached to produce a movie based on "The Sims," according to Variety.

Kate Herron—best known for helming the first season of Loki—is reportedly set to direct and co-write the film with Briony Redman, who she previously worked with on the Disney+ series, as well as "Sex Education" and "Doctor Who."

Plot details and casting have not been announced. However, "The Sims" publisher Electronic Arts will also be overseeing the project in a creative and producing capacity, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Sims" first debuted in 2000 as part of the larger Sims video game series, which included SimCity. The best-selling game allowed players to build homes and control characters in a simulation of a surburban neighborhood.

Over the years, three sequels and over dozens of expansion packs were added, letting players be immersed in a variety of settings—including attending college, running a farm and finding fame in a Hollywood-esque town.