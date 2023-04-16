Magnetic storms in April: the dates when health may worsen are named

By the end of April, another powerful magnetic storm will hit the Earth. At this time, people should take care of their health and follow several recommendations.

Storms can affect people's health, cause failure of radio communication devices, and electronics, and even cause aurora borealis. This is reported by Meteoagent.

On Easter, April 16, the Earth was covered by a rather strong meteorological disturbance with a power of 4 points. It will last for two days, and from April 18 it will start to decline. However, there is no need to relax.

Already on Thursday, April 20, the most powerful magnetic storm of the entire month (5 points) will begin. It will begin to subside on April 22 and will be more or less calm until the end of April.

Schedule of magnetic storms in April 2023

April 16-17 – a magnetic storm of 4 points.

April 18-19 - there is no danger.

April 20-21 – a powerful magnetic storm with an intensity of 5 points.

April 22-23 – a magnetic storm of 3 points.

April 24-30 - there is no danger.

How to protect yourself during magnetic storms

Magnetic storms are disturbances in the geomagnetic field of our planet, which are caused by streams of charged particles emitted by the Sun.

During this period, people complain of headaches, dizziness, nausea, high blood pressure, pain in muscles and joints, drowsiness or insomnia, and weakness. Chronic diseases are also getting worse.

How to improve well-being during exposure to magnetic storms:

Drink more water and herbal teas. Give up coffee, alcohol, hookah, and cigarettes.

Eat healthy food, fruits, vegetables, and greens. Avoid spicy, fatty, and fried food.

Give preference to walks in the fresh air, and gradually increase physical activity.

Do not be nervous and avoid scandals and conflicts. Take care of your mental health, and don't overexert yourself.

Stick to sleeping/rising patterns.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

