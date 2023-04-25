Favorite number: why many people like the number 7 and what it says about their character

There are numbers that are considered lucky, and among them, a special place belongs to the number 7, which is often considered one of the luckiest numbers.

The number 7 is known for its presence in various aspects of life - from the seven days of the week and the colors of the rainbow to the seven notes in the musical scale and the seven seas and seven continents of our planet. Thus, the number 7 is lucky and happy all over the world.

In the spiritual world, the number 7 is known as a symbol of the search for truth. This number is not associated with a specific religion, but those who prefer spirituality consider it particularly blessed.

People who consider the number 7 to be their lucky number are spiritual, intelligent, analytical, and focused. They are also known for their diligence, intuition, and knowledge. In addition, they demonstrate inner wisdom and have deep knowledge.

People for whom the number 7 is lucky do not pay much attention to money, as they never make decisions based on the expected financial outcome. They also don't like gossip and are not receptive to people who spread it.

Women who choose the number 7 are considered beautiful. They do not care about their appearance, but at the same time are very attractive. It is worth noting that not all of them can reflect their thoughts or desires in interpersonal relationships.

It is believed that people whose lucky number is 7 also have negative traits. Sometimes they alienate people, for example, with their sarcasm.

