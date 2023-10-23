Lunar eclipse in October: when and where to watch

The lunar eclipse will take place on October 28, 2023. It will begin at 23:31 and end at 3:36 on October 29, 2023.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is positioned between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Moon to be obscured. This phenomenon occurs exclusively during a full moon, when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth prevents sunlight from reaching the Moon, giving it a characteristic reddish-brown or orange hue.

In October 2023, a partial lunar eclipse will occur in the night sky. This event is one of the three types of lunar eclipses,it occurs when the Moon partially crosses the Earth's shadow, casting a reddish-brown tint on part of it.

The Moon will pass through the Earth's shadow between 01:06 and 02:23 IST. A partial lunar eclipse will occur and can be seen from anywhere above the horizon, including Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, and Oceania.

Unlike solar eclipses, it is absolutely safe to watch the shadow of the Moon from the Earth with the naked eye.

Where to watch the lunar eclipse live:

The lunar eclipse will be broadcast on NASA's YouTube channel.

On the WN SPACE LIVE YouTube channel.

