Lukashenko called Zelensky: 'He runs around Belarus, sends people to us'

The self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko commented on the attack on the Russian A-50 aircraft near Minsk. He accused the Ukrainian side of organizing the sabotage.

Lukashenko said that Belarusa had detained a "terrorist of the Ukrainian special services", as well as his accomplices, who were involved in the attempted sabotage of the A-50 at the Machulishchy air base.

The dictator stated that "the Security Service of Ukraine, the CIA leadershipare either working on the side or behind the back to develop an operation against the Republic of Belarus. . A terrorist was trained. He is Russian, with a Russian passport, and a Ukrainian passport. He was born in Kryvyi Rih, lived in Crimea. Relatives some in Austria, some remained in Kyiv. He was recruited by the Ukrainian special service in 2014, as it were. He is an expert in IT technology, who is well understood. He was preparing to commit terrorist acts."

Then Lukashenko said that the "terrorists" chose a "small drone" to attack the plane.

"Because if they had used a large one, our tracking systems would have tracked it, of course. But we installed this small Chinese-made drone, which is also sold in our stores - it was sold in the USA, and then returned to Ukraine. And in Ukraine, these two drones were involved, this person was trained and others who helped him."

According to him, this plane did not suffer significant damage.

Lukashenko claims that this plane is "not Russian": "I asked the president of Russia to send me an air group so that we could control the perimeter of our Belarusian borders and practice certain skills in a joint Belarusian-Russian group."

He claims that this plane "never flew into the territory of Ukraine, never even approached the border."

After his speech, he lashed out with criticism at the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"There is only one conclusion. I once thought that Ukraine needed peace, that Zelenskyi was rooting for his people. President Zelenskyi is just a nit. Just a nit! Such operations are not carried out without the agreement of the head of the country and the commander-in-chief. I am telling you this as the president," he said Lukashenko.

He continued: "It's because he's running around Belarus, sending people to us and asking, as I said, 'Let's make a non-aggression pact, let's agree, we don't have any problems with you.'" To which I said: " We are not going to attack.' No, let's sign a treaty under the auspices of the United Nations that you will not attack us. You have heard all these statements. And at this time... Well, the challenge is over," said the Belarusian dictator .

Lukashenko assured that Belarus has no intention of being drawn into the war.

"If they are counting (because I know that they want to draw us into the war at the command of the Americans)... If you think that you, throwing this challenge, will draw us into the war tomorrow, which today is already going on all over Europe, you are mistaken." - he said.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that the Belarusian army does not take part in Russia's war against Ukraine. However, he noted, the situation may change.

